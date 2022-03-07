Can custom music and soundtracks be used and added in WWE 2K22?

In the late 2000’s and early 2010’s, Smackdown vs. Raw, WWE, and WWE 2K players could take advantage of the software of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 for entrances. Users could upload MP3 music files to the consoles, and then add that music to the games and use the tracks for custom entrances. In recent years, though, that feature has been a thing of the past. Will that change for WWE 2K22? Now that the game is out, we have an answer.

Unfortunately, much like with last few games, users will not be able to use any custom music and soundtracks in WWE 2K22. Players do not have the option to add music not in the game files to the title. This falls in line with what has become the modus operandi for WWE 2K games since the move to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Even though some WWE 2K players have suggested for quite some time that Spotify be integrated into the WWE 2K franchise for seamless custom music usage, that’s not an option, either. So for at least the time being, players will need to use either theme songs, or the pre-set tracks that have also been added to the title.