There are hundreds of Pokémon for you to capture in Pokémon Go, and many of them have shiny versions that are also available. The shiny version is a significantly rare variation of a Pokémon. At the same time, these Pokémon do not receive any significant boost to their stats, and their unique appearance makes them a good way for players to brag about their accomplishments with others or use them during PvP battles. Of the many shiny Pokémon available, can you catch a shiny Alolan Meowth in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that the Alolan Meowth version in Pokémon Go does have a shiny version. So if you’re looking to capture this version in the mobile game, there is a chance you can find it in the wild. Like other Pokémon in the game, there’s a one in 425 chance of it appearing naturally in the wild, with a one in 20 chance of it being a shiny version if you defeat it in a raid.

Also, even if it appears as a Spotlight Hour Pokémon, the standard one in 425 chance does not increase, but you have a higher chance of potentially finding one because there are more spawning.

The shiny version for Alolan Meowth was released in June 2019, so it’s been around for a while. If you haven’t received one, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to capture one whenever it appears during events or a Spotlight Hour if it’s featured.