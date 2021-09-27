Can you catch a shiny Alolan Meowth in Pokémon Go?
How good are your chances?
There are hundreds of Pokémon for you to capture in Pokémon Go, and many of them have shiny versions that are also available. The shiny version is a significantly rare variation of a Pokémon. At the same time, these Pokémon do not receive any significant boost to their stats, and their unique appearance makes them a good way for players to brag about their accomplishments with others or use them during PvP battles. Of the many shiny Pokémon available, can you catch a shiny Alolan Meowth in Pokémon Go?
We can confirm that the Alolan Meowth version in Pokémon Go does have a shiny version. So if you’re looking to capture this version in the mobile game, there is a chance you can find it in the wild. Like other Pokémon in the game, there’s a one in 425 chance of it appearing naturally in the wild, with a one in 20 chance of it being a shiny version if you defeat it in a raid.
Also, even if it appears as a Spotlight Hour Pokémon, the standard one in 425 chance does not increase, but you have a higher chance of potentially finding one because there are more spawning.
The shiny version for Alolan Meowth was released in June 2019, so it’s been around for a while. If you haven’t received one, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to capture one whenever it appears during events or a Spotlight Hour if it’s featured.