Can you catch a shiny Alolan Rattata in Pokémon Go? – Spotlight Hour May 2021

There are numerous Pokémon you can hunt and capture to add to your collection in Pokémon Go. You might be looking for them because you want to catch them for the first time or earn enough candy to power them up and make them stronger. For some Pokémon, you want to encounter them more often to encounter their shiny version potentially. Alolan Rattata is one of these Pokémon that you might want to try encountering more often, to see your chances of running into its a shiny version, as it does have one.

When you’re encountering Alolan Rattata in the wild, you have a one in 450 chance of finding its shiny version. It’s not the best chance, but there are methods to increase these odds, such as finding them on its Spotlight Hour on May 18, 2021.

From 6 PM to 7 PM in your local time zone, Alolan Rattata will appear in the wild more often during the Spotlight Hour. It makes it far easier to capture this Pokémon. However, it’s important to note and it does not increase the chance of this Pokémon being shiny. The only increase is the spawn rate, which gives you more attempts at having a chance. There’s a distinct difference between having better chances and merely having more opportunities.

Even if Alolan Rattata does not have an increased chance of being shiny, you might as well try your luck. Plus, it’s a good opportunity to capture Dark-type Pokémon, especially if you’re trying to evolve a Pancham into Pangoro.