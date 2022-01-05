Can you catch a shiny Blaziken in Pokémon Go?

Is there a shiny version?

Screenshot via Pokémon Go YouTube

Blaziken is the final evolved form of Torchic, and you have the chance to encounter Blazikan in Pokémon Go in several ways. You might earn it as a Timed Research or Special Research reward, it might be an exclusive Field Research reward for events, or it could be a raid encounter. Regardless of how you find a Blaziken, can you encounter a shiny version of one in Pokémon Go?

You have the highest chance of encountering a Blaziken through the raids. Therefore, there’s a possibility that it might appear in the rotation and be a three-star raid encounter. If you defeat this Pokémon, you can catch it as a shiny form. The shiny form for Torchic has been in Pokémon Go since May 2019, when it received its Community Day.

While the chances of capturing a shiny Blaziken are low, it’s important to note you do have a chance of it happening. If you find encountering a shiny version after completing a raid is too low, you might have better chances of looking for a Torchic in the wild. Torchic shows up every so often as one of the several Pokémon with increased chances of spawning. If you’re hunting down a shiny Blaziken, try to reach out to your friends to see if raid groups are happening for this Pokémon using your Remote Raid Passes.

