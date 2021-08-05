Can you catch a shiny Blue-striped Basculin in Pokémon Go?

When it comes to region-exclusive Pokémon in Pokémon Go, reliably finding them can be difficult. Most of them are scattered all over the world in specific locations. For Blue-striped Basculin, you can only find this version in the western hemisphere, which means if you live somewhere in the eastern part of the world, chances are you won’t be to find this Pokémon. If you can find it, what are the chances of you catching a shiny Blue-striped Bascluin?

While Basculin has been in the game since early 2020, it has not received a shiny version. Both the Blue-striped and Red-striped version does not have a shiny version active, which means if you’re looking for it you’re going to have to wait for a particular event. Whenever a new shiny Pokémon releases in Pokémon Go, there’s a larger event happening. For example, Heracross’ shiny event happened alongside the Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2: Space event, and while Heracross was a region-exclusive, like Basculin, the event had it so many of these Pokémon were available worldwide.

The same will likely happen for Basuclin, although, we doubt we’re going to have to wait for an Ultra Unlock event. It could happen closer to the end of 2021 with a tiny event giving region-exclusive Pokémon the chance to appear for everyone, but we’ll have to see. Niantic has not provide any confirmation for when a shiny version is going to be released.