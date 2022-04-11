Bunnelby is one of the many Pokémon you can encounter in Pokémon Go. It’s a Normal-type Pokémon that frequently appears throughout the mobile game. You can find it as a Pokémon with an increased spawn through several events, and its evolved form, Diggersby, is a solid Great League Pokémon. With Bunnelby appearing so often, can you catch a shiny Bunnelby in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that Bunnelby does have a shiny form, and if you’re looking to catch it in the wild, there’s a good chance you can find it. The shiny version of Bunnelby follows the same odds of appearing as much standard Pokémon. If you’re looking to increase your chances of finding a shiny Bunnelby in the wild, we recommend adding incense to your character or placing a lure on a PokéStop while remaining idle in your local area, especially during events where Bunnelby has an increased spawn.

For the Pokémon’s Spotlight Hour on April 12, there’s a good chance you can find a shiny version. However, the Pokémon Spotlight Hour does not increase the chances of a shiny version appearing. Instead, it only increases the number of Pokémon that spawn, giving you more chances to find a shiny version.