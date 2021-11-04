Can you catch a shiny Cobalion in Pokémon Go? – November 5, 2021

Cobalion is one of the three legendary Sword of Justice Pokémon that you can capture in Pokémon Go. You’ll have a chance to encounter it in five-star raids from November 5 to 16. You’ll need a small team of players to defeat it. It also has the opportunity to learn the charged move Sacred Sword during this time, making a far more useful Pokémon than usual. Alongside the exclusive charged move, what are the chances of catching Cobalion’s shiny version in Pokémon Go?

Cobalion’s shiny version was the first of the three legendary Sword of Justice Pokémon to available in Pokémon Go. While a Pokémon’s shiny version doesn’t always reappear every time it returns to five-star raids, Cobalion will have a chance to be shiny. At the same time, it appears in five-star raids from November 5 to 16, during the Festival of Lights event. You’ll want to work with other trainers to beat this Pokémon and hopefully capture the shiny version before it disappears.

You have a little over a week before it goes away. However, many players may already have Cobalion in their collection because it was the first Sword of Justice legendary to have a shiny version available in Pokémon Go. Hopefully, when it leaves it on November 16, the shiny version will appear in future events.