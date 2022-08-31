Cosmog has arrived in Pokémon Go. It will be the featured Pokémon every player can capture as they progress through the Season of Light major story, A Cosmic Companion. This is a Special Research series of quests you receive when the Season of Light starts in your region. Cosmog is the first Pokémon you receive in the first task. When catching this Pokémon, can you catch a shiny Cosmog in Pokémon Go?

Does Cosmog have a shiny form in Pokémon Go?

From what we can tell, it doesn’t look like players will have a chance to catch a shiny form of Cosmog in the mobile game. This is Cosmog’s first appearance, and Niantic normally does make the shiny form for a new Pokémon available. We should not expect it at this time. Cosmog is a guaranteed encounter in the A Cosmic Companion Special Research task, meaning players will not need to spend anything and can receive it immediately.

This will be the base form of this Pokémon. This will later evolve into Solgaleo or Lunala. You will need to have enough Cosmog candy to do so, requiring multiple Rare Candies to reach or receive enough through the Season of Light Special Research progression. Of the two choices, we’re hedging our bets on Solgaleo as the superior option. However, the evolution for Cosmog is locked behind the Special Research, and you will need to complete more steps for this to happen.

We do not know if Cosmog will appear in future events, and if it does, if there will be a chance for players to acquire the shiny form. Niantic might treat this like a Mythical Pokémon where the shiny form is only available during a special event, alongside a Special Research.