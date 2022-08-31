How to complete A Cosmic Companion Special Research in Pokémon Go
Add a galactic companion to your Pokémon Go adventure.
The Season of Light has started in Pokémon Go. This is a brand new season to the mobile game, allowing players to catch multiple new Pokémon, such as Cosmog. Cosmog will be featured in the A Cosmic Companion Special Research, available to everyone at the start. This guide covers how you can complete A Cosmic Companion Special Research in Pokémon Go.
All A Cosmic Companion Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
You can find A Cosmic Companion available in your Special Research menu. You will receive Cosmog on the first encounter.
Task 1
- Catch 15 Pokémon – Five Razz berries
- Make 10 Curveball throws – Staryu encounter
- Catch 15 Psychic-type Pokémon – Five Pinap berries
Rewards: 500 Stardust, 1,000 XP, and Cosmog encounter
Task 2
- Give your buddy three treats – Woobat encounter
- Earn 10 candies walking with your buddy – Pokémon encounter
- Catch 15 Psychic-type Pokémon – Munna encounter
Rewards: 500 Stardust, 2,000 XP, and a Poffin
We are actively updating this guide.