How to complete A Cosmic Companion Special Research in Pokémon Go

The Season of Light has started in Pokémon Go. This is a brand new season to the mobile game, allowing players to catch multiple new Pokémon, such as Cosmog. Cosmog will be featured in the A Cosmic Companion Special Research, available to everyone at the start. This guide covers how you can complete A Cosmic Companion Special Research in Pokémon Go.

All A Cosmic Companion Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

You can find A Cosmic Companion available in your Special Research menu. You will receive Cosmog on the first encounter.

Related: When does the Season of Light start in Pokémon Go?

Task 1

Catch 15 Pokémon – Five Razz berries

Make 10 Curveball throws – Staryu encounter

Catch 15 Psychic-type Pokémon – Five Pinap berries

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 1,000 XP, and Cosmog encounter

Task 2

Give your buddy three treats – Woobat encounter

Earn 10 candies walking with your buddy – Pokémon encounter

Catch 15 Psychic-type Pokémon – Munna encounter

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 2,000 XP, and a Poffin

We are actively updating this guide.