Can you catch a shiny Drifloon in Pokémon Go?

If you’re looking for shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go, you can expect to find yourself searching for quite a bit of time. This is because most shiny Pokémon have a pretty low rate of appearing as a shiny version. However, not every Pokémon in Pokémon Go has its shiny version available. This guide will tell you if you can catch a shiny version of Drifloon in Pokémon Go.

Drifloon does have a shiny version. It was released in 2018, so it’s been around for a long time. If you’ve been looking to try and add a shiny one to your collection, your best bet is to place incense on your character to draw it to your location. You’ll have a decent chance of encountering it at night because it is a Ghost-type Pokémon.

The best option you have to capture a shiny Pokémon is if it appears as a raid Pokémon, giving you a one in 20 chance. However, Drifloon has a one in 425 chance of being a shiny version in the wild, so the odds are incredibly stacked against you.

If you’re looking to catch Drifloon during its October 5 Spotlight Hour event, there is a chance for a shiny version to appear. Although the odds do not increase. All players still have a one in 425 chance of encountering a shiny Drifloon, but there are more appearing for that hour from 6 PM to 7 PM in your local time zone.