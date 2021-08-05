Collectors in Pokémon Go are always hungry to get their hands on a shiny Pokémon. It’s a rare color variation of the traditional Pokémon, making it stand out from the others. It can be challenging to capture these because of how rare they are, and Niantic has not included all shiny versions in the game. They typically release a year or two after the Pokémon initially debuts. For Durant, it’s much harder to capture because it’s a region-locked Pokémon and only shows up in North America, South America, and Africa. Can you catch a shiny Durant in Pokémon Go?

The shiny version of Durant is in Pokémon Go. You can capture it if Durant appears in your area. Outside of visiting North America, South America, or Africa, you’ll have to trade with another trainer who did capture one and wants to trade you a shiny version. However, this Pokémon has appeared outside of its typically restricted region, such as during Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2, where Durant, and several other region-locked Pokémon, appeared worldwide.

When Durant does appear outside of its usual area, it can spawn in front of you as its shiny version. The chances of this happening are low, but you can increase your chances by applying incense to your character or finding a Pokéstop location that has had a Durant spawn near it and giving it a lure. There’s a chance Durant will appear again, thus giving you more opportunities to encounter a shiny one.