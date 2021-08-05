Can you catch a shiny East Sea Shellos in Pokémon Go?

When you’re hunting for a shiny version of a Pokémon in Pokémon Go, it can be challenging to capture them because of how rare it is for them to spawn. Plus, you also have a little bit of trouble making sure they’re available in the game. A shiny version will not always be in Pokémon Go, even if the regular version has been around for a bit. A shiny version usually releases a year or two after it debuts. When it comes to East Sea Shellos, can you catch a shiny version of this Pokémon?

The East Sea Shellos version does not have a shiny version. It has been in Pokémon Go since the release of lures in 2019 but has yet to receive a shiny version. We don’t know when this Pokémon will receive its shiny version, but we could expect it to happen closer to the second half of 2021, or it might be sometime next year.

Both versions of Shellos have been in Pokémon Go for a little over two years, and not having a shiny version is always disappointing. However, these Pokémon are region exclusive, so some players who are more collectors might be okay with this. The East Sea Shellos version only appears in the eastern hemisphere, whereas the West Sea version only spawns in the western hemisphere. These two only appear in other regions during certain events, such as the Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2: Space event.

If you’re trying to capture this Pokémon’s shiny version, you don’t have to waste too much time looking for it because it has not been released. Instead, it’s likely on Niantic’s long list of Pokémon that need shiny versions.