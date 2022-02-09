You’ll find plenty of Pokémon to catch and add to your collection as you explore the world playing Pokémon Go. There’s even the chance for some of these Pokémon to have shiny versions, a rare, slightly colored variation of the standard Pokémon. Catching shiny Pokémon is not easy, and it’s also essential to know which Pokémon have shiny versions and which do not. With the addition of Flabébé to the Valentine Day’s 2022 event, can you catch a shiny Flabébé in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that the shiny version for Flabébé has not been added to the mobile game. Therefore, you won’t find a shiny version whenever you encounter this Pokémon, and if you’re trying to hunt one down, we recommend waiting a little bit. The shiny versions for Pokémon typically appear a year or two after they make their debut, so we can expect a shiny Flabébé to appear in 2023 or 2024, alongside a more significant event.

However, it’s important to note that Flabébé has five unique versions in Pokémon Go. While the Pokémon itself looks the same, it might be holding onto a red, blue, yellow, orange, or white flower. The different flowers are not the shiny version. Instead, the Pokémon would look different if it had a shiny version, carrying the same flowers mentioned previously. So, even if you find a Flabébé with various flowers, these are not shiny versions.