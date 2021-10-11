Can you catch a shiny Gastly in Pokémon Go?

The many Pokémon you encounter in Pokémon Go is all over the place. You can find them in the wild, raids, receive them as a field research reward, or even hatch them from an egg after you’ve walked far enough. Unfortunately, you have to be pretty lucky when it comes to capturing shiny versions of these Pokémon. For those trying to catch a shiny Gastly, what are the odds of successfully doing this in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that the shiny version of Gastly is available in Pokémon Go. That’s usually the first question a lot of players ask when they’re curious about when attempting to capture a shiny version or not. The Pokémon in Pokémon don’t always have shiny versions, typically releasing in small batches throughout the game’s lifetime. Gastly is among the original 150 Pokémon, and those all have shiny versions in Pokémon Go.

The odds of capturing a shiny Gastly, unfortunately, are not in your favor. When encountering this Pokémon in the wild, there’s a one in 425 chance of it being shiny. These odds do increase in your favor for a Community Day event, but not if a Pokémon is featured in a Spotlight Hourlight event, which happens on Tuesdays from 6 to 7 PM in your local timezone.

While the odds are not in your favor, Gastly’s shiny form has been out for quite a bit of time, so there’s a good chance you’ll be able to capture one with a decent set of IVs. Although the number of Gastly will be increased during a Spotlight Hour event, your odds don’t change.