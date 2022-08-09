Can you catch a shiny Genesect (Chill Drive) in Pokémon Go? – August 10, 2022

Genesect (Chill Drive) is making its debut in Pokémon Go during the Bug Out! 2022 event. Although Genesect has appeared in the game multiple times, Genesect (Chill Drive) is a different type of this Pokémon, even if these two share the same overall stats and composition. The primary difference is the charged move Techno Blast, and Genesect (Chill Drive) will know it as an Ice-type move. When attempting to catch this Pokémon, can you find a shiny version of Genesect (Chill Drive) in Pokémon Go?

Is there a shiny Genesect (Chill Drive) in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm there is no chance for you to encounter a shiny Genesect (Chill Drive) form. It will not be available at the end of the five-star raid. The shiny form for the standard Genesect is available, but Genesect (Chill Drive) is considered a different type of Pokémon in Pokémon Go. These two are in the same category of the Pokédex but are different forms. It’s like Growlithe and Hisuian Growlithe. They have similar stats, but the Kantoian Growlithe is fundamentally different from the Hisuain Growlithe, and the two have unique shiny forms.

We do not know if Niantic plans to release a shiny version of Genesect (Chill Drive) in the future. The team typically releases a year or so after the Pokémon does, but the Genesect with unique drives have yet to have a shiny version. There has been Genesect (Burn Drive), Genesect (Douse Drive), Genesect (Shock Drive), and now Genesect (Chill Drive). None of these Pokémon have had shiny versions, and Niantic has provided no details surrounding a release for them in the future. However, the team might come around for a special event featuring Genesect to make this possible, but Niantic has shared no details.

Do not expect to see a shiny version of Genesect whenever you attempt to take on a Genesect (Chill Drive) or any of the other Pokémon. Instead, you will only see the standard Genesect with a shiny form.