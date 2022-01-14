Can you catch a shiny Genesect (Shock Drive) in Pokémon Go?

Genesect (Shock Drive) will appear in Pokémon Go five-star raids for a limited time. You can attempt to catch it from January 15 to the 24. You have a little over a week to find it in a five-star raid, beat it, and then catch it. This Genesect will know the charged move Techno Blast as an Electric-type attack when you do. If you try catching it, can you capture a shiny Genesect (Shock Drive) in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that, given previous Genesect events with versions of this Pokémon with other drives in it, you do not have a chance of catching the shiny version. This is because the shiny forms for these special Genesect are not in Pokémon Go. Only the standard Genesect version has a chance to be shiny, and even then, only when Niantic clears it and has Genesect appear in five-star raids.

Genesect (Shock Drive) does not have a shiny version because it’s a different form of the standard Genesect. It’s essentially considered different, so don’t expect to find any shiny versions of this Pokémon coming to the mobile game unless announced by developer Niantic. If you see a shiny Geneset, that means it’s the standard version, and it will not know any of the unique versions of techno blast. The different Genesect drive Pokémon also have different colors signifying what drive they’re using in Pokémon Go.