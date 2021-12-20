The shiny version of a Pokémon is typically one of the toughest types of Pokémon you can catch in any of the games. The same goes for Pokémon Go. While some days and events give you increased chances to capture them, knowing if a Pokémon has a shiny version or not is also sometimes complicated. For the Winter Holiday 2021 event, you might be wondering about Holiday Glaceon. Can you catch a shiny Holiday Glaceon in Pokémon Go?

The Holiday Glaceon only appears in one method throughout the Winter Holiday 2021 event in Pokémon Go. You can only capture one by participating in a three-star raid, and even then, you have to locate one in your local area or be invited by another player on your friend’s list and have a remote raid pass. We can confirm, though, that Holiday Glaceon has a shiny form.

There is a chance that when you are battling against Holiday Glaceon and defeat it, you might encounter a shiny version of this Pokémon. Because Eevee has all its shiny forms unlocked, any Eevee evolution will have a shiny version available for you to catch in Pokémon Go. You’ll need to consistently seek out Holiday Glaceon during the Winter Holiday 2021 event to find one or trade with another player.