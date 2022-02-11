If you’re lucky in Pokémon Go, you might come across the shiny version of a Pokémon while you explore your local neighborhood. The shiny version of a Pokémon consists of a unique color pattern that makes it stand out from the traditional form, and it comes with a small glowing animation when it appears. The odds of finding these Pokémon are extremely low in every Pokémon game. For those hunting down the shiny version of Hoppip, can you catch a shiny Hoppip in Pokémon Go?

While not every Pokémon has a shiny version in the mobile game, we can confirm that the shiny version of Hoppip has been added. The first opportunity you’ll have to encounter this shiny version is during Hoppip’s February 2022 Community Day event, which takes place on February 12 from 11 AM to 5 PM in your local time zone.

Because it’s the first time you can catch a shiny Hoppip, you’ll need to wait until the February 2022 Community Day starts in your local area for a chance to encounter this unique form. In addition, Hoppip’s shiny version has a higher chance of appearing because of the Community Day event. Pokémon featured during these events receive a much higher rate of being shiny, which means if you’re waiting to catch a shiny version of Hoppip, Skiploom, or Jumpluff, now is the best time to add it to your collection.

The shiny form of Hoppip will be available whenever you find one in the wild, in a raid, or it’s featured in any future Pokémon Go events moving forward.