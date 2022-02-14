Can you catch a shiny Koffing in Pokémon Go?

Koffing is one of the many Pokémon you might encounter while exploring your local neighborhood in Pokémon Go. It’s a reasonably common Pokémon, and you might already have a handful of them in your collection. However, you may not have encountered a shiny version of this Pokémon, a notably unique version of it with a different color palette than a standard Koffing. Here’s what you need to know if you can catch a shiny Koffing in Pokémon Go.

We can confirm that the shiny version of Koffing is in Pokémon Go. There’s a slight chance that you might be able to find this Pokémon in the wild, but it’s rare, so don’t expect to see it as often as you do the standard version. Like other shiny Pokémon in the mobile game, you won’t know if a Koffing is shiny or not until you begin the encounter.

If you’re trying to catch a Koffing during its Spotlight Hour on February 15, you do not have an increased chance of encountering a shiny version. However, because there are more Koffing spawns during this event, you’ll have increased opportunities to find one potentially, but the shiny rate remains the same. If you have yet to add a shiny Koffing or Wheezing to your Pokédex, this might be a good chance to find one.