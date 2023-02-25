Primal Raids are making their way to Pokémon Go, and they make their debut during the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event. Those participating in the event will find Primal Kyogre featured in these raids a powerful combatant, and working together with other players will make it easier to take it down. Like Mega Raids, after defeating Primal Kyogre, all participants can catch a standard Kyogre at the end. Can you catch a shiny Kyogre in Primal Kyogre raids in Pokémon Go?

Will a shiny Kyogre appear in Primal Kyogre raids in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that when you encounter a Kyogre at the end of a successful Primal Kyogre raid, there is a chance for it to be shiny. We do not know the exact chances of this happening, but it can occur and has been shared by the Niantic team well before the event. However, they did not share an exact timeframe for this to happen, which means the best way to find this Pokémon throughout the event is to consistently try and find Primal Kyogre raids until you encounter one.

When battling a Primal Kyogre, it will not be shiny during the raid indicating that you can encounter a shiny version. Instead, it is randomized for each player participating in the Primal Kyogre raid. This process is similar to the Mega Raids in Pokémon Go. However, if you give a shiny Kyogre Primal Energy to go through Primal Revision, then the Primal Kyogre you summon will be shiny. Plus, for the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event, every Kyogre you fight and catch at the end of these raids will know Origin Pulse, a powerful Water-type charged attack.

Although players might be trying to seek out a shiny Kyogre for this event, catching a Kyogre that knows Origin Pulse might be significantly better. This powerful attack makes this Pokémon even better than it already was in Pokémon Go.