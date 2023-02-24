How to beat Primal Kyogre in Pokémon Go – All weaknesses and best Pokémon Counters

Primal Kyogre is starting to appear in Pokémon Go. It debuts during the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event, allowing players to take down this powerful Pokémon and add it to their collection. Defeating this Pokémon will be challenging, and you’ll need to work alongside other players to overcome it. Here’s what you need to know about how to beat Primal Kyogre in Pokémon Go.

All Primal Kyogre weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Primal Kyogre is a Water-type Pokémon. Unlike Primal Groudon, Primal Kyogre does not receive an additional Pokémon typing and remains the same as its base form. It is still weak against Electric and Grass-types and resistant against Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water-type moves. You can use a similar strategy and team when battling against the standard Kyogre.

The best Pokémon to counter Primal Kyogre in Pokémon Go

The best Pokémon to use against Primal Kyogre will be Kartana, Luxray, and Magnezone.

Kartana is one of the Ultra Beasts, a Grass and Steel-type Pokémon. Although it does not have a high defense, it is resistant against most of Primal Kyogre’s attacks, and it has a powerful moveset that makes it a strong counter to use during this raid. The best moveset for Kartana to use in this encounter is the fast move Razor Leaf and the charged attacks Leaf Blade and X-Scissor.

Next, we have Luxray, an Electric-type Pokémon. Although Luxray is not a legendary Pokémon, it’s a worthwhile choice for any players who do not have too many legendary Pokémon in their roster. This is a reasonable Pokémon that should frequently appear in the wild and is often highlighted in multiple events, making this a decent choice for any Pokémon Go player to use when fighting Primal Kyogre. The best moveset for Luxray to use is the fast move Spar and the charged attacks Wild Charge and Crunch.

The last Pokémon we will recommend is Magnezone, an Electric and Steel-type Pokémon. Magnezone is an all-time favorite for many Pokémon players in the PvP and PvE raid battles. Magnezone is a solid choice to use in this raid. Unfortunately, it is not resistant to Water-type moves. The best moveset to use on Magnezone is the fast move Spark and the charged attacks Wild Charge and Zap Cannon.

You’ll need to use a team of six Pokémon to take down Primal Kyogre. You can use these other choices to help fill out the rest of your team.

Alolan Exeggutor

Breloom

Chesnaught

Electivire

Roserade

Tangrowth

Venusaur

Zapdos

Zarude

Zekrom

After this battle, you’ll earn Primal Energy and an encounter with a standard Kyogre. There is a chance for you to find a shiny Kyogre at the end of this battle.