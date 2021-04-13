Can you catch a shiny Landorus (Therian) in Pokémon Go?

When you’re hunting for a particular Pokémon in Pokémon Go, it never hurts to try and find the shiny version. It’s the unique appearance of a Pokémon that has different colors than the original. It also comes with a distinct shine around it. For many legendary Pokémon, acquiring a shiny version is exceedingly rare, and players are always hunting them down. When it comes to Landorus (Therian), you’ll have to wait a long time before you expect to add this one to your collection.

Landorus (Therian) is making their debut during the Season of Legends in Pokémon Go, alongside the Rival’s Week event. Whenever a Pokémon makes its debut, Niantic does not release a shiny version at the same time. The shiny version becomes available much later. For example, when Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus arrived in early 2020 in Pokémon, they were available in five-star raids. Still, their shiny versions just became available in Pokémon Go in the Season of Legends.

For Landorus (Therian), a different Pokémon from the standard Landorus (Incarnate), you can expect the shiny version to release later on, likely in a year. It’s the case for every new Pokémon in the mobile game, especially for legendaries.

If you’ve already captured a Landorus (Incarnate) shiny version, and then you capture a Landorus (Therian), you can view the Therian’s shiny color in your Pokédex. This is the only way to receive a quick preview of it before it becomes available. While Landorus (Therian) and Landorus (Incarnate) are considered different Pokémon, their shiny versions should look identical.

When the Landorus (Therian) shiny version does release, you have a one in 20 chance of catching it, which is a far better chance than a standard Pokémon.