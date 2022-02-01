You’ll find multiple Pokémon as you explore your local neighborhoods with Pokémon Go. There are several opportunities for you to catch many of them, and there’s even a chance for you to capture a shiny version. You’ll find that there are multiple Pokémon with shiny versions in Pokémon Go, but not all of them have them. Can you catch a shiny Litleo in Pokémon Go?

For the Lunar New Year event for 2022, Litleo will now have a shiny version entering the game. This means when the event starts at 10 AM in your local time zone, Litleo has a slight chance to appear as a shiny version. For those who wait for the Spotlight Hour on the same day, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to encounter multiple Litleo during that time frame, with even better chances for a shiny version.

Typically, Spotlight Hours do not offer increased odds of a shiny. However, with Litleo’s shiny version releasing for the event, everyone should have better odds of finding it in the wild more often, providing more opportunities for a shiny to spawn. It is not guaranteed, however.

We recommend preparing as many Poké Balls as possible to catch it during this time frame and moving forward.