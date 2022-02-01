Can you catch a shiny Litleo in Pokémon Go?
Good luck, trainers.
You’ll find multiple Pokémon as you explore your local neighborhoods with Pokémon Go. There are several opportunities for you to catch many of them, and there’s even a chance for you to capture a shiny version. You’ll find that there are multiple Pokémon with shiny versions in Pokémon Go, but not all of them have them. Can you catch a shiny Litleo in Pokémon Go?
For the Lunar New Year event for 2022, Litleo will now have a shiny version entering the game. This means when the event starts at 10 AM in your local time zone, Litleo has a slight chance to appear as a shiny version. For those who wait for the Spotlight Hour on the same day, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to encounter multiple Litleo during that time frame, with even better chances for a shiny version.
Typically, Spotlight Hours do not offer increased odds of a shiny. However, with Litleo’s shiny version releasing for the event, everyone should have better odds of finding it in the wild more often, providing more opportunities for a shiny to spawn. It is not guaranteed, however.
We recommend preparing as many Poké Balls as possible to catch it during this time frame and moving forward.