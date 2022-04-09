Mudkip is one of the three starting Pokémon in Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, and you’ll have a chance to catch it in Pokémon Go. If you’re an avid Pokémon Go Battle League participant, you’ve likely seen its evolved form, Swampert, used in nearly every league category, making it a desirable Pokémon. An important thing to know is, can you catch a shiny Mudkip in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that shiny Mudkip has been added to Pokémon Go. You’ll have a chance to catch the shiny version of this Pokémon whenever it appears in the wild. If you’re a collector of these Pokémon, while the shiny version doesn’t do much or add any boosted stats, it does add another entry in your Pokédex.

If you’re looking to try and catch a shiny Mudkip, you can try increasing the chances of encountering it in the wild by adding incense to your character or placing a lure at a PokéStop. When Mudkip has a Community Day, there’s also an increased chance to find this Pokémon’s shiny version in the wild, giving you more reason to explore your local neighborhoods for this Pokémon. Although these events are brief, the increased chance to find a shiny version is always welcome, even if the boost is available for a limited time.