Oricorio will be making its debut in Pokémon Go during the Festival of Colors 2022 event. This event will be happening from March 15 to 20, giving you less than a week to encounter this Pokémon. Through that time, there will be four unique types of Oricorio appearing around the world. Each of these Oricorio forms also comes with a shiny version with a unique coloration. Can you catch a shiny Oricorio in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that the chance of capturing a shiny Oricorio during the Festival of Colors 2022 event will not be happening. This will be Oricorio’s debut to Pokémon Go. As such, Niantic will release the Pokémon, but not the shiny version. For veteran players, this is fairly common and typically happens quite a bit whenever a new Pokémon enters the mobile game.

We can expect to see a shiny Oricorio appear sometime in the future, likely in a year or two of this event. If you’re trying to hunt down for all four of Oricorio’s forms, and their shiny versions, we recommend waiting until the future event that highlights Oricorio. Potentially, when that happens, all four forms of Oricorio will be everyone worldwide. For now, these forms are region-locked, and none of them have a chance of being shiny.