Can you catch a shiny Oshawott in Pokémon Go?

There are several Pokémon you can try to catch in Pokémon Go. They’re going to appear all over, and some of them appear more often than others depending on the time of day or if there’s an event happening. For Oshawott, this Pokémon will be receiving its shiny version starting on September 19, alongside its Community Day event. So if you’ve been waiting to capture this Pokémon during the event, and earn a shiny version, now is the time to go for it. But what are your odds of finding it?

Throughout the event, Oshawott will be appearing in your local area on September 19 from 11 AM to 5 PM. Alongside those increased spawns, your chances of receiving a shiny version are dramatically increased, going from the usual one in 450 chance of finding it to one in 22 chance of capturing one, which is nearly as good as a raid Pokémon. Still, it’s even better because you do not have to use a Raid pass to capture it. Therefore, we highly recommend aiming for your shiny Oshawott on this day. If you want to increase your chances of an Oshawott showing during the event, you can use a Rainy Lure on a PokéStop, increasing the rate Oshawott spawns in the wild.

Once the event is over, Oshawott will receive a standard one in 450 chance of being a shiny version in the wild. We highly recommend you don’t miss out on this opportunity. However, at the end of the year, Oshawott will receive another Community Day week event at the end of December. While it might not have the best odds of being shiny during that event, they will increase, and you can evolve Oshawott into a Samurott to teach it hydro cannon before 2021 ends.