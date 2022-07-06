Can you catch a shiny Pansear in Pokémon Go?

Pansear in Pokémon Go is one many do not have the chance to encounter. Typically, Pansear only appears in Europe, making it one of the exclusive Pokémon you can only catch by visiting a particular region. If you are outside the region though, you unfortunately won’t be able to find it. However, for limited times, Niantic does make this Pokémon available worldwide. When you attempt to capture Pansear, can you catch a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

Is there a shiny version of Pansear?

We can confirm that a shiny version of Pansear is available in Pokémon Go. It became available during the Berlin in-person Pokémon Go Fest 2022 event. Following this debut, the shiny version of Pansear was made available to every player, so long as you can encounter this Pokémon.

Typically, you can only find it in Europe. However, for limited events, such as the Anniversary Event 2022 in Pokémon Go, Pansear will appear in one-star raids and as a reward for the Anniversary Event 2022 Timed Research. You can find these raids in your local neighborhood for a brief amount of time, and there is a chance for you to catch a shiny Pansear while it’s available. You cannot influence these raids, but you can wait for the one-star eggs to appear and for Pansear to spawn. You can also receive raid invitations from other players if you have a Remote Raid Pass on your account, which has become exceedingly rare.

If you want to catch it, you will need to defeat Pansear in a one-star raid. For many players, it should not be too difficult, but it doesn’t hurt to invite a friend to join you to increase the odds of you both obtaining one.