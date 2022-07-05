It’s Pokémon Go’s sixth anniversary, and there will be a Timed Research available to everyone who plays the game. The Anniversary Event Research will be starting on July 6 at 10 AM in your local time zone. You have a limited time to complete these tasks, earning the multiple rewards associated with each one. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to complete all Anniversary Event 2022 Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

All Anniversary Event 2022 Research tasks and rewards

There will be six major steps for this Timed Research, which is fitting for Pokémon Go’s sixth anniversary. These are all of the tasks you will need to do for the Anniversary Event, and the rewards you will receive for completing them.

Step One

Catch 15 Pokémon – 15 Poké Balls

Catch five different species of Pokémon – 10 Great Balls

Make five nice throws – Five Ultra Balls

Make three great throws – 500 XP

Make five curveball throws – Foongus encounter

Use 10 berries to catch Pokémon – 500 Stardust

Rewards: A poffin and a Pikachu in a cake costume encounter

Step Two

Battle another trainer with your buddy Pokémon – 500 XP

Give your buddy a treat – Five Nanab berries

Earn five hearts with your buddy – Eevee encounter

Earn a candy while exploring with your buddy – 500 Stardust

Take a snapshot of your buddy – Pinap berries

Rewards: A poffin and a Charmander encounter

Step Three

Take a snapshot of wild Pokémon – Five potions

Take a snapshot of a Charmander – Five revives

Take a snapshot of your buddy – 15 Poké Balls

Take a snapshot of different Pokémon – 500 XP

Take a snapshot of a Normal-type Pokémon – A Meowth encounter

Take a snapshot of three unique Fire, Grass, or Water-type Pokémon – 500 XP

Rewards: A Unova Stone and a Pansear encounter

Step Four

Spin Five PokéStops of Gyms – 20 Poké Balls

Walk 2km – Three Silver Pinap berries

Hatch an Egg – Three Golden Razz berries

Earn a candy exploring with your buddy – 500 XP

Complete five Field Research tasks – Three Rare Candy

Battle in a gym three times – 500 Star Dust

Rewards: A Premium Battle Pass and a Pokémon encounter

Step Five

TBA

Step Six

TBA

We are updating this guide.