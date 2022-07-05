How to complete all Anniversary Event 2022 Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
The sixth anniversary for Pokémon Go has begun.
It’s Pokémon Go’s sixth anniversary, and there will be a Timed Research available to everyone who plays the game. The Anniversary Event Research will be starting on July 6 at 10 AM in your local time zone. You have a limited time to complete these tasks, earning the multiple rewards associated with each one. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to complete all Anniversary Event 2022 Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.
All Anniversary Event 2022 Research tasks and rewards
There will be six major steps for this Timed Research, which is fitting for Pokémon Go’s sixth anniversary. These are all of the tasks you will need to do for the Anniversary Event, and the rewards you will receive for completing them.
Step One
- Catch 15 Pokémon – 15 Poké Balls
- Catch five different species of Pokémon – 10 Great Balls
- Make five nice throws – Five Ultra Balls
- Make three great throws – 500 XP
- Make five curveball throws – Foongus encounter
- Use 10 berries to catch Pokémon – 500 Stardust
Rewards: A poffin and a Pikachu in a cake costume encounter
Step Two
- Battle another trainer with your buddy Pokémon – 500 XP
- Give your buddy a treat – Five Nanab berries
- Earn five hearts with your buddy – Eevee encounter
- Earn a candy while exploring with your buddy – 500 Stardust
- Take a snapshot of your buddy – Pinap berries
Rewards: A poffin and a Charmander encounter
Step Three
- Take a snapshot of wild Pokémon – Five potions
- Take a snapshot of a Charmander – Five revives
- Take a snapshot of your buddy – 15 Poké Balls
- Take a snapshot of different Pokémon – 500 XP
- Take a snapshot of a Normal-type Pokémon – A Meowth encounter
- Take a snapshot of three unique Fire, Grass, or Water-type Pokémon – 500 XP
Rewards: A Unova Stone and a Pansear encounter
Step Four
- Spin Five PokéStops of Gyms – 20 Poké Balls
- Walk 2km – Three Silver Pinap berries
- Hatch an Egg – Three Golden Razz berries
- Earn a candy exploring with your buddy – 500 XP
- Complete five Field Research tasks – Three Rare Candy
- Battle in a gym three times – 500 Star Dust
Rewards: A Premium Battle Pass and a Pokémon encounter
Step Five
- TBA
Step Six
- TBA
We are updating this guide.