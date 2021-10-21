Can you catch a shiny Phantump in Pokémon Go?

Phantump has come to Pokémon Go during the second half of the Halloween Mischief event. For Halloween Mischief Part 2: Ghoulish Pals, Phantump has an increased chance to spawn, giving you an ample opportunity to capture it and add it to your collection. When you’re out searching for this Pokémon, what are the chances you can catch a shiny Phantump?

Unfortunately, with the Halloween Mischief event being Phantump’s debut, it will not have a shiny version available. For veteran players, this is a typical occurrence. The shiny version never releases when a Pokémon appears for the first time in Pokémon Go. Niantic does this every time and reserves the shiny version for a future event.

We don’t know when the shiny version for Phantump will come out. We can expect it to be likely happen next year, though. Niantic typically waits a year or two before unveiling the shiny version, giving everyone a second chance to find Phantump in the wild with increased spawns.

You can find Phantump in the wild for the Halloween Mischief event or as a battle in one-star raids. Phantump is not considered a ‘lucky’ spawn, so seeing it in the wild shouldn’t be too difficult, so long as you’re not expecting a shiny version to appear.