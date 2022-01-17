Plusle is one of many Pokémon you can encounter in Pokémon Go. You can typically find them in the wild or as the reward for Field Research tasks or other tickets you receive while playing the game. While Plusle is sometimes a reasonably common Pokémon, catching a shiny version of it can be difficult. Not every shiny Pokémon is available in the mobile game, either. Can you catch a shiny Plusle in Pokémon Go?

The odds of encountering a shiny Pokémon we pretty low. When it comes to finding them in the wild, you have to take your time and try to encounter these Pokémon as often as possible. The more you find, the easier it is to find a shiny version potentially. While we can confirm that Plusle does have a released shiny version in Pokémon Go, locating it is challenging, especially if no one is receiving a boost for shiny versions during an event.

Though Plusle might have a Spotlight Hour date on January 18, this won’t mean you have a higher chance of finding its shiny version. Instead, it means the Pokémon will appear more often, giving you additional opportunities to find a shiny version. Your overall shiny chances are not increased, and they remain the same.

We recommend waiting until Plusle is featured in a specific event, giving it an increased chance to have a shiny form in the wild.