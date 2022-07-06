Can you catch a shiny Ralts in Pokémon Go?

Ralts is one of the many Pokémon you can encounter in Pokémon Go. There’s a chance it will appear in featured events with an increased spawn rate, allowing you to catch multiple of them and evolve it into Gardevoir or Gallade. When you attempt to catch this Pokémon, is there a chance you can catch a shiny Ralts in Pokémon Go?

Is there a shiny Ralts?

We can confirm you can catch a shiny Ralts in Pokémon Go. This shiny form was introduced in early August 2019, during its Community Day. This event also allowed Ralts to evolve into Gardevoir or Gallade and learn the charged move Synchronoise. Unfortunately, outside of special events or giving them a Charged TM, Gardevoir or Gallade cannot learn Synchronoise.

When you evolve your shiny Ralts into Gardevoir or Gallade, they also come with their shiny versions. Both of these Pokémon are desirable choices when using them in Pokémon battles, with the shadow version of Gardevoir having a better chance than the standard versions, and it’s a step above Gallade. Unfortunately, outside of the Master League, these Pokémon fall short in many competitions compared to other choices. Still, the shadow version of Gardevoir does do better in the Great League.

We recommend using Gardevoir and Gallade as PvE Pokémon if you do not have a shadow version. You can post them up in Gyms or battle against other Pokémon defending a gym. They’re excellent choices to use in five-star raids, with Gardevoir being perfect for Fighting, Dragon, and Psychic-type Pokémon, and Gallade is an ideal choice for Fighting and Rock-type Pokémon.