How to find Gabite during Pokémon GoAnniversary Event 2022

For a brief time, Gabite will appear in Pokémon Go’s Anniversary Event 2022. You can find it for a limited time, and any trainer keen to try and add a Garchomp to their team will have a chance to do this with Gabite or anyone who wants to add more Gible candy to their reserves. However, it will only appear in a particular place during this event. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Gabite during Anniversary Event 2022 in Pokémon Go.

Where to find Gabite in the Anniversary Event 2022

You will need good luck on your side if you want to find Gabite. This Pokémon will be a lucky spawn you can find in the wild throughout Pokémon Go’s sixth Anniversary Event 2022. Outside of the wild, Gabite will not be available. It will not be in any event-exclusive Field Research tasks, spawning in any of the one-star or three-star raids, or in any of the Anniversary Event 2022 Timed Research rewards. However, Gible will be an available reward for the fourth Anniversary Event Timed Research task, giving you a small amount of Gible candy.

The best way to increase your chances of finding Gabite is by placing a lure at any PokéStop you can rest at while it’s on or by placing incense on your character. To get the most out of incense, ensure you’re moving around and not staying in one place. You receive the best benefits while walking around with this item, increasing the chances of nearby Pokémon making their way towards you as you explore your local area.

We advise you to temper your expectations when attempting to find Gabite. It will be challenging and highly unlikely that it will appear. You might find one, maybe two, throughout the entire event. From what we can tell, there is also no chance to catch a shiny Gabite during this time. The Anniversary Event 2022 goes from July 6 to 12.