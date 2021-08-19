Can you catch a shiny Skwovet in Pokémon Go?

With so many more Pokémon arriving in Pokémon Go during the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event, it’s difficult to keep track of them. Many of these Pokémon were originally from the Galar Region, so you probably recognize one if you played Pokémon Sword and Shield. A Pokémon you’re going to see pretty often in the wild is Skwovet. Can you expect to catch its shiny form in Pokémon Go?

For the time being, the answer is no. Skwovet’s shiny form, and its evolution Greedent, will not receive their shiny form for quite some time. However, developer Niantic will also release a Pokémon and then release that Pokémon’s shiny form in a later event. We can expect that event to arrive sometime in the future in a year or so.

Most Pokémon that are ever introduced to Pokémon Go seldom receive their shiny form when they debut. There have been a handful of exceptions to this rule. You can catch Skwovet as much as you want in the wild, searching for the ideal one to evolve into a Greedent and make it a reliable PvP fighter, but it won’t be shiny. We imagine a summer event in 2022 will introduce Skwovet’s shiny version.