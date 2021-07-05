Can you catch a shiny version of Flying Pikachu with a 5-shaped balloon in Pokémon Go?

For those keen on hunting down all of the starter Pokémon for the fifth anniversary of the Pokémon Go event, you want to make sure you’re also adding the Flying Pikachu to your collection. A Flying Pikachu has appeared before in previous events, but the Flying Pikachu for the fifth anniversary is a bit more special. It will have a distinct 5-shaped balloon on the front, showing you caught it for Pokémon Go’s fifth anniversary. There are multiple ways to capture this Pokémon, but for players who enjoy completing their collections, the big question is if this Flying Pikachu will have a shiny version.

From what we can tell based on the Pokémon Go blog post that announced the fifth anniversary event, it does not look like the Flying Pikachu with a 5-shaped balloon will have a shiny version. This Pokémon variation was announced for the event, and at the same time, the shiny version for Darumaka was announced. Darumaka has been in Pokémon for nearly a year and a half, first releasing in early 2020, and its Galarian version released a few months later. Because it’s been in the game for so long, it makes sense that a shiny version for Darumaka would arrive. However, because of this, the Flying Pikachu doesn’t look like it was given one.

This choice was likely not to underrate the release of Darumaka’s shiny release for the fifth anniversary event. The Flying Pikachu is also an exclusive Pokémon, so it will only be around for a limited time. You want to make sure you capture at least one Flying Pikachu for the Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge, but you don’t need to be roaming your entire neighborhood trying to see if you can find one with a unique sparkle.

Flying Pikachu will be around for the duration of the fifth anniversary Pokémon Go event, which goes from July 6 to 15.