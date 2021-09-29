Can you catch a shiny Zarude in Pokémon Go?

For a limited time, Zarude will appear in Pokémon Go if you’re able to receive the exclusive Special Research quest. The Special Research will be available during the Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle event, which starts on October 1 and goes until 11. All you have to do is make sure you jump into Pokémon Go to receive the quest, and then you can complete it at any time, even after the event has wrapped up. Zarude will be a guaranteed reward for this quest, and when you encounter it, can you capture a shiny Zarude?

Unfortunately, the shiny version for Zarude will not be available for this quest. Because this event is Zarude’s debut to Pokémon Go, a shiny version won’t be appearing. Developer Niantic does this for every new Pokémon release to the mobile game, especially when it comes to mythical Pokémon.

For many mythical Pokémon that appear in Pokémon Go, an exclusive event centered around the shiny version, and most players have an equal opportunity to capture it. Typically, the chances of catching a shiny version of any Pokémon are pretty low. But for mythical Pokémon, most have a pretty decent chance of being shiny when the event rolls around. Although, Meltan has some of the more difficult chances of being a shiny version, mainly because of how frequently it appears in Pokémon Go.

We can expect Zarude’s shiny version to release when it next appears, after the Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle event has concluded, and Niantic features it another event.