Can you catch a shiny Zorua in Pokémon Go? – October 28, 2022

Zorua is one of the many Pokémon you can find while exploring your local neighborhood and playing Pokémon Go. It’s one of the more unique Pokémon you can encounter while playing the game and doesn’t show up too often. However, when it does, we highly recommend going out of your way to catch it. When attempting to catch this Pokémon, is there a chance you can catch a shiny Zorua in Pokémon Go?

Does Zorua have a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that Zorua does not have a shiny version right now. It was initially supposed to make its debut during a Shuppet Spotlight Hour event, right before the Halloween 2022 Part II took place. Zorua was supposed to arrive during the first and second five minutes of the Spotlight Hour, disguised as your buddy Pokémon. When you successfully catch the Pokémon, it will turn out to be Zorua. Unfortunately, when it debuted, there were complications with this, and Niantic had to pull Zorua to fix the issues. Now, Zorua should be appearing in the wild in this same method, but there’s no shiny version available.

We do not know when Zorua’s shiny version will make its way to the mobile game. Typically, it takes a year or so before Niantic makes it available. They do this with nearly every Pokémon they have in the game, except with a small handful. As a result, it usually takes a year or two before a Pokémon’s shiny version to appear in the mobile game, and even some have taken longer than this. We hope Zorua will not suffer the same fate of taking forever, and given this Pokémon’s popularity, we highly doubt it. Regardless, we do not have a release date for when Niantic will debut a shiny Zorua.