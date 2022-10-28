Zorua has made its debut in Pokémon Go. When it was first planned to arrive, the Pokémon encountered a handful of gameplay issues, and Niantic was forced to delay the arrival of this beloved Pokémon. However, things are better, and Zorua will now appear in the wild. However, unlike other Pokémon, it will not directly appear in the wild. There are a handful of ways for you to find this Pokémon while exploring your local neighborhood. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch Zorua in Pokémon Go.

Where to find Zorua in Pokémon Go

Zorua works a bit like Ditto. Rather than appearing in the wild like every other Pokémon, you can only find it by catching other Pokémon. For Zorua, you will need to catch your Buddy Pokémon. When attempting to look for Zorua, we recommend you bring your buddy out, which you can do by feeding it three berries from the buddy menu or by giving it a Poppin. After the Pokémon arrives by your side and you walk around with it, Zorua will have a chance to appear if you see your Pokémon as a catchable Pokémon in the wild.

While you have your buddy Pokémon at your side, make sure to walk around your local area to increase the chances of finding wild Pokémon. Zorua will first appear during the Halloween 2022 Part II event. Still, it should be available in future events, and it will likely require the same process of you needing to use a buddy Pokémon to lure it out of hiding.

We recommend using a Razz Berry or even a Pinap berry if you want to increase the amount of candy you earn when attempting to catch Zorua. Then, when you receive enough, you can evolve it into a Zoroark.