Can you change classes in Triangle Strategy? Answered

Most strategy RPGs revolve around some kind of job/class system and Triangle Strategy is no different. Each character has their own specific class that only they can use. They can promote within their own class line, but that’s about it. You can not change classes in Triangle Strategy.

Promoting is not the same as changing classes. For example, Serenoa cannot change from a swordsman into a physician, the class that is associated with Geela. He can, however, change from a swordman into a swordfighter, the next plateau in his class. Every character can change from their recruit class into their veteran class once they hit level ten and obtain a medal of bravery.

Triangle Strategy is not like Final Fantasy Tactics, where characters can change their jobs any time they want. Your units are meant to play their specific role, and choosing who to deploy on the battlefield is another layer of depth to Triangle Strategy’s strategy.

Promoting your class is also not the same as upgrading your weapons, which some may be confused about. Upgrading your weapon allows you to obtain new stat buffs via weapon ranks. Promoting your class gives you a larger turn point pool, permanent stat increases, and new attacks and passive abilities.