Can you change loadouts in Halo Infinite

Loadouts are a way for a game to allow players to jump into games with the equipment they want. In first-person shooters, this decides what gun you start each life with, as well as any additional items like grenades. You were able to select your loadouts in Halo 4 and 5, so can you do so in Halo Infinite?

As of this writing, there is no way to change your loadout in Halo Infinite. The game is dedicated to bringing the classic Halo experience into modern times and originally, everyone started each life with the same equipment. In Quick Play and Big Team Battle matches, you start with the Assault Rifle, Sidekick pistol, and Fragmentation grenades. In Ranked, you start with a Battle Rifle rather than an Assault Rifle. After you spawn, you can search the map for weapon and equipment lockers or spawns to give yourself an edge.

While people who normally play games like Call of Duty will be used to changing their loadout, we doubt Halo Infinite will ever work in a way to change your loadout. As stated above, this is the classic Halo experience and makes it much easier to balance the game if everyone in the match starts with the same loadout. Power weapons and armor upgrades will be very important to come across as you battle through the match.