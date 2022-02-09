Can you change your appearance after character creation in Lost Ark?

The avatar of a player is typically important within MMOs, and that rings true for Lost Ark as well. It’s what players will be staring at while working through a seemingly endless amount of content, other players will identify your player based on their avatar, and many cutscenes prominently feature your character.

That being said, it’s possible that certain elements of your character design simply didn’t work out in execution. While traipsing about the world of Arkesia, perhaps you note that your characters’ streak of green hair looks more moldy than rebellious, or otherwise not properly fitting a warrior.

There is a way to change your appearance in Lost Ark after creating the character and progressing through the game. Players that are seeking this option will need to purchase Royal Crystals: the cost of one Character Customization Ticket is 900 Royal Crystals, and the lowest purchasable increment is of 1,000 Royal Crystals.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Character Customization Ticket is found within the Functions tab of the in-game shop, and the purchase will offer a single use of character customization. The ticket is used in the Character select screen, and will be expended upon finalizing the design. Designing the savior of Arkesia can be a daunting experience; this ticket gives you a redo.