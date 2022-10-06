Can you customize your clothes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Pokémon has allowed players to customize their trainer avatars since switching over to 3D graphics in Pokémon X and Y. Players can pick out clothes and hairstyles to make their trainer more distinct. Fans are concerned that customizing trainers’ clothes will not return in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet because the early trailers for those games did not feature different clothing styles for the trainer avatar. The trainer model used in the early trailers only wore the default clothes from the official art.

Can you change outfits in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Trainer avatars have a default appearance, which is used in official artwork and promotion for the game. The default trainer’s look in Scarlet and Violet is the school uniform for the Naranja Academy. The uniform is a plain collar shirt with stripe shorts, long socks, a plain backpack, and a hat. Early trailers for Scarlet and Violet didn’t show many variants on players’ outfits, sticking with the default uniform in most footage. Some prestige schools in real life enforce uniforms to be worn by students at all times, which could justify why the trainer in the trailers is never in different clothes.

Related: How do picnics work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

That is not the case anymore with the “Jump into a Paldean Journey” overview trailer. The overview finally revealed new customizable outfits for players to wear in Scarlet and Violet. All the new outfits featured in the trailer are variants of the school uniform. Some trainers are shown wearing a vest or jacket, while other trainers switch out their shorts for pants. However, all outfits shown in “Jump into a Paldean Journey” are based on the default school uniform, with no hints players can switch out their uniforms with a different outfit.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet offers a robust customization feature for players’ facial features and hairstyles. Players can customize their hair and face when they enter a hair salon.