Can you defeat Elder Dragon Grayoll, the giant dragon, in Elden Ring? Answered

Elder Dragon Garyoll is a massive dragon you can encounter in Elden Ring. While it might be lying down or look dead when you approach it, the enormous dragon will slowly rumble as you approach it and summon more dragons to its position. Then, the situation becomes even worse. Can you defeat Elder Dragon Grayoll in Elden Ring, and how do you take on this giant dragon?

We can confirm you’re able to beat this mighty dragon. Elder Dragon Grayoll may seem impossible, and despite its size, you can put it down for good with enough effort. The dragon is a huge challenge, but many players have found ways to defeat it. Some have directly taken it on in combat, while others have discovered creative ways to remain out of its line of sight and that of the other dragons and taken it down.

The Elder Dragon Grayoll has quite a bit of health, so regardless of whether you attempt to cheese it or face it in a direct fight, battling it will take a reasonable amount of time. We recommend having a variety of items available to you to assist you in defeating it and plenty of flasks at the ready.