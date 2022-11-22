Can you evolve Scyther into Kleavor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Pokémon Arceus managed to bring new life to some older Pokémon in the franchise by giving them some shiny new evolutions. These evolutions existed in-game long before the games we know and love and were introduced with Pokémon Arceus’ setting in the past. One of these Pokémon given a new form is Scyther, who received a new evolution named Kleavor. Kleavor is a Bug and Rock-Type Pokémon, as opposed to Scyther’s Bug and Flying-Typing and Scizor’s Bug and Steel-Typing. Kleavor is a second-stage evolution and is an alternate evolution to Scyther, the other being Scizor. As Kleavor is so new, some fans may be expecting it to return in the newest Pokémon games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Unfortunately, not all Pokémon in the franchise can be found in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. As Game Freak continues to limit the amount of Pokémon they include in each game, some are left by the wayside. As of this writing, Kleavor is one of them and is one Pokémon not available in the game. However, this doesn’t mean that Kleavor will never be a playable Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet. While Kleavor is not available at this moment, it will likely become playable when Pokémon Home arrives in Spring 2023.

How to get Kleavor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet do not yet have Pokémon Home, a cloud-based subscription service that allows you to transfer your Pokémon between generations. While the regional Paldean Pokédex only has 400 Pokémon in it, this will be expanded once Pokémon Home arrives next spring.

Kleavor is one of these Pokémon transferable when Pokémon Home arrives. While you cannot evolve Scyther into Kleavor in Scarlet and Violet, you can transfer your Kleavor from Pokémon Arceus and bring it into Scarlet and Violet when the time comes.