Can you fly on a broom in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Hogwarts Legacy map will be massive as you explore the legendary castle and the surrounding areas to learn about the many mysteries hidden in the world. You’ll be spending a lot of time traveling around these areas, and it can be troublesome to get around these locations. For the characters in the books and movies, a broom was one of the more iconic methods of travel. Can you fly a broom in Hogwarts Legacy?

During the Hogwarts Legacy State of Play, it has been confirmed that yes, you will have the chance to use a broom to use in Hogwarts Legacy. This mechanic will likely be available later in the story as we slowly unlock the game. This could be something tied to a broomstick class if one exists. The mechanic itself might be the main focus, though, with a small tutorial surrounding it.

Hogwarts Legacy will be a big game where you can explore the Hogwarts grounds and the areas beyond it, extending past the many landmarks surrounding this iconic location. The usefulness of a broomstick will be instrumental. We’re excited to see how we can customize this detail and how you’ll be able to modify the tool to reflect your character as you explore the game.