Can you free Sellen from her chains in the Witchbane Ruins in Elden Ring?

Sellen is one of the many magic users you can encounter in Elden Ring, who can provide you with various spells you can use during your adventure. However, you may encounter a captured Sellen in Witchbane Ruins, and she’ll be stuck there for a time. Can you free Sellen from her chains in Witchbane Ruins in Elden Ring?

As it stands, you cannot free that particular Sellen from her imprisonment. However, there is a different Sellen that you can find to continue this quest. When you find the imprisoned Sellen, as her apprentice, she entrusts you with Sellen’s Primal Glintstone, which you take from her body. Once you take it, she will remain in chains, but you can continue forward onward through the quest.

The next step is to travel to Ranni’s Rise in the Three Sister’s region. From here, you want to proceed to the ruins at the center of the map and jump multiple times around this area until a secret staircase reveals itself. You can then travel beneath the ruins to find another Sellen. Although you cannot free the Sellen captured underneath Witchbane Ruins, this is the next location you’ll need to visit to continue the rest of Sellen’s quest.