Can you get a shiny Goomy in Pokémon Go?

Goomy is making its debut in Pokémon Go during the Luminous Legends X event to close out the Season of Legends. The Luminous Legends X event is starting on May 4 at 10 AM In your local time and will continue until May 17. You have plenty of chances to encounter several Fairy and Dragon-type Pokémon, giving all players plenty to do during the event. If you’re hunting Goomy, you’re going to have a tough time of it because it is a Dragon-type Pokémon, and those are always the hardest to have spawn on you. When you do encounter one, don’t expect to fill out your entire Pokédex.

You will not be able to capture a shiny version of Goomy in Pokémon Go during the Luminous Legends X event. This event is Goomy’s debut, and developers Niantic rarely release the shiny version of a Pokémon when it first releases. We have yet to see it happen.

What Niantic does is they release a Pokémon, await a year, and then have its shiny version appear during a weekly event. For example, during the Luminous Legends X event, Galarian Ponyta is receiving its shiny version. All players will have the chance to capture a shiny version of this Pokémon moving forward, but it only appears during select events.

When Goomy’s shiny version does arrive, players will have any chance to capture it during the event it releases and anytime moving forward. Unfortunately, it is not during the Luminous Legends X event or when it debuts. We’ll have to wait another year to try and catch one.