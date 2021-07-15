Can you get a shiny Meloetta in Pokémon Go? – July 17, 2021

There are numerous Pokémon you can capture in Pokémon Go, but some of them are more difficult to capture than others. You may have to wait for a certain event to happen or a time of year to roll around in your region. If you’re looking to catch Meloetta, it’s making its debut appearance during Pokémon Go Fest 2021. All you have to do is finish The Melody Pokémon Special Research available at the event requires a ticket to participate. When you complete the task and capture this mythical Pokémon, can you get a shiny Meloetta?

Because Niantic is likely following the same practice they do with all new Pokémon, we’re going to imagine that Meloetta will not receive its shiny version during Pokémon Go Fest 2021. Most mythical Pokémon do not receive a shiny version outside an exclusive, dedicated event about receiving a shiny version. Therefore, with Pokémon Go Fest 2021 being Meloetta’s debut, it will not receive a shiny version. Also, when it becomes available to all other players who did not attend the two-day event, it will not receive its shiny version at that time. However, we can likely expect to see Meloetta receiving a shiny version sometime in the future.

Some players have been saying that a tweet Niantic released about Meloetta’s initial reveal that it could be shiny. The tweet in question was posted below. If you look at the top, there are three small shiny stars at the top of Meloetta’s silhouette, and some people have taken this as a hint that Meloetta’s shiny version could show up at Pokémon Go Fest 2021 for some trainers who receive the rare chance to capture it. However, we believe this theory is grasping at straws, and you should not expect a chance at capturing a shiny Meloetta during the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 event.