How to get Shaymin in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In the recent Pokémon Presents stream, Nintendo revealed that there would be a new Mystery Gift available (for a limited time) in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl — Oak’s Letter, an item that, when inspected, urges you to head to Route 224 to meet with Professor Oak.

Route 224 is located just outside of Victory Road — that is, outside of the other side of Victory Road. That side is accessible through a cave just before the exit that leads to the Pokémon League. If you haven’t beaten the Elite Four, claimed the title of Pokémon League Champion from Cynthia, and completed the Sinnoh Dex yet, there will be a large man blocking your way. If you have done those things, the path will be clear to head through the other side of Victory Road.

Screenshots by Gamepur

There’s a simple maze here with a few Trainers along the way — defeat them with the help of Marley and her Arcanine. Marley will part ways with you at the end of this tunnel, mentioning a stone tablet she wants to see; exit through the same way she did to get to Route 224.

Once you’re outside and on Route 224, head north through the tall grass and a few more Trainers until you see a large stone tablet and Professor Oak standing next to it. He will greet you and explain why he called you here; this tablet apparently records the thoughts of Pokémon Trainers who have learned a great deal on their journeys, a qualification Oak believes you fulfill.

Screenshots by Gamepur

Interact with the tablet and you’ll be greeted with a prompt asking who you would like to thank — put whatever you like or is meaningful to you here, the game will progress all the same. Once you’re finished, a cutscene will play out and you’ll see Shaymin running down a land bridge covered in flowers. Chase it down the surprisingly long bridge and you’ll see it in a meadow of flowers. Save before you interact with it so you can go back and battle it again if you need to, it is only level 30. Ideally, take a moment to fly back to a Pokémon Center and grab a Pokémon around that level so you don’t kill it in one hit with your level 90 Garchomp.

Once you’ve caught Shaymin, Fly back to Floaroma Town with it in your party and talk with the woman on the main path in the middle of town — she’ll see that you’ve caught Shaymin and give you some Gracidea flowers. Go into your Key Items pocket and use the Gracidea on Shaymin; it’ll transform into its Grass/Flying Sky Forme. If you want to revert back to Shaymin’s Land Forme, you can put it in your Box and take it out; this will reverse the process.