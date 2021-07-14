Can you get both Pikachu Rock Star and Pikachu Pop Star during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is an exciting two-day event in Pokémon Go, from July 17 to 18. Should you purchase a ticket for the event, you can participate in the many rare Pokémon spawns appearing throughout July 17 and then jumping in to raid against some of the fiercest legendary Pokémon on July 18. There will also be Special Research Projects you can complete throughout these events to earn exclusive rewards, but you will need to be quick if you want to earn them. If you’re looking to acquire the Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star event Pokémon. Can you get both Pikachu Rock Star and Pikachu Pop Star during Pokémon Go Fest 2021?

If you’re looking to capture both versions of this Pikachu, you’re going to have your work cut out for you. Every player who purchases the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket receives the Special Research for these costumed Pikachu. However, there will be branching paths, and you will have to choose between them. Once you pick between Pikachu Rock Star and Pikachu Pop Star, that will be the end of the special research.

You will not have a chance to capture the one you did not pick, and when you use your incense, you will see spawns of the Pikachu you picked. So, if you choose Pikachu Rock Star and then use your incense, Pikachu Rock Stars have the chance to spawn around you during Pokémon Go Fest 2021.

The only way you’re going to be able to acquire the version you did not pick is to trade with another player. Thankfully, costumed Pokémon are not considered to be under the ‘special trade’ category, so after trading one of these costumed Pikachu with someone else, you can still perform other trades.