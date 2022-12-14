Can you get Kanto Tauros in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Tauros is a Pokémon that has a weird history in the franchise. Remember that time Ash caught thirty of them in the Safari Zone? No? Probably because the episode never aired in the West and was never explained; they just showed up randomly. Tauros never got much love because it was found late in the generation one games, it never evolved, and normal-type Pokémon are often considered boring. However, Tauros has gotten some redemption in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet with new regional forms/breeds.

Related: Can you get Hisuian Growlithe and Arcanine in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Is Kanto catchable in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

In Scarlet & Violet, you’ll see some Tauros walking around that don’t look like their Kanto counterpart. These are the Combat Breed Paldean Tauros which also have game-specific variants. Despite these new regional forms, can you catch Kanto Tauros in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

No. You absolutely cannot catch the Kanto version of Tauros in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. While Tauros is getting some love with his regional form and new breeds, his original form is getting no respect. It is getting left behind in Kanto, perhaps never to return. Just kidding, he’ll come back someday, in some way or another.

Image via The Pokémon Company

It’s nice that we do get a new regional form, though, as Tauros, despite his late game availability in generation one, had some decent stats, with a base one hundred and ten speed stat. Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) has ten fewer points in its speed stat but ten more points in its attack for a total of one hundred and ten attack. The interesting part about Combat Breed Paldean Tauros, is that it’s a fighting type that only learns two fighting moves through leveling up. It learns Double Kick at level ten, and Close Combat at level sixty; that’s a pretty terrible move pool.

Related: How to get Tauros Hair in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While Tauros has gotten a new form and some new breeds, his original is still stuck in previous generations. It’s a shame his new versions aren’t any better.